AbbVie concludes training program for pharmacy students

AbbVie, a global research-based biopharmaceutical company, successfully concluded a five-week training program for soon-to-graduate students at King Saud University’s College of Pharmacy.

The AbbVie training program was designed to provide participants with the practical knowledge and personal skills to be successful contributors in the biopharmaceutical workplace. The most recent program follows a series of training programs that AbbVie has developed for Saudi youth, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

“The AbbVie training program is a real asset for the local pharmaceuticals industry in Saudi Arabia,” said Rami Fayed, AbbVie Saudi Arabia general manager. “It helps young Saudi pharmacy students to start out on their careers with a firm grasp of what to expect once they enter the pharmaceuticals workplace.”

“This training program adds an extra layer to our students’ education that could only be learned with global biopharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie,” said Dr. Haitham Al Rabiah, interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy at King Saud University. “It provides an invaluable introduction to what to expect once they leave school and enter the pharmaceutical profession.”

The training program covered work topics such as Supply Chain Management, Governmental Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Compliance and Public Affairs. Other sessions focused on self-improvement and assessment processes including memory improvement, communications, active listening, innovation and emotional intelligence, all part of the worldwide standard of instruction for those entering the medical profession.