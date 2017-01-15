  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dina Powell, Trump’s first Arab-American appointee, draws bipartisan praise

World

Dina Powell, Trump’s first Arab-American appointee, draws bipartisan praise

JOYCE KARAM |

Dina Habib Powell. (AP)

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has been heavily criticized this week for controversial tweets and a fiery press conference.
However, one announcement from the incoming administration is garnering positive feedback and bipartisan praise: The appointment of Dina Habib Powell as assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives.
Powell, 43, is the first Arab-American to make it into the Trump White House, five days ahead of his inauguration. She was lauded in the transition team statement as someone with “a tremendous talent” and “a stellar record of public service as well as a great career in the private sector.”

Cairo’s daughter
Powell was born in Cairo in 1973 and is fluent in Arabic, the only language she knew before her parents immigrated to the US in 1977.
In their new home in Dallas, Texas, her father Husni, a former captain in the Egyptian Army, worked as a bus driver and ran a convenience store.
Her mother, Huda Suleiman, a graduate of the American University of Cairo, raised the family.
Powell quipped once that her parents, like most Arab-American families, “wanted their daughters to reach their full potential.”
She added: “I joke that they said, ‘We left our homeland so you could pursue your dreams, as long as you’re a lawyer, doctor or engineer.’”
The good education Powell received as a graduate of the Ursuline Academy and University of Texas helped propel her political career as an intern with former Republican Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson.
Her work on Capitol Hill, Texas roots and fluency in Arabic later secured her a seat in the George W. Bush administration, where she served as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs at the age of 32.
In that capacity, the top ranking Arab-American dealt directly with outreach to the Middle East, joining Cabinet members and presidential envoys on their trips to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
After the Bush years, Powell moved to New York to work on Wall Street, where she joined Goldman Sachs in 2007 as a managing director, and later to become a partner in 2010. Her work at the finance giant involved pioneering efforts to promote women entrepreneurship, such as the “10,000 Women and 10,000 Small Businesses” project that earned Powell wide acknowledgment in the political and business communities.

Bipartisan praise
Following the new White House appointment, Powell was dubbed by CNN as “Ivanka’s woman in the White House,” in reference to Trump’s influential daughter who reportedly enjoys a good working relation with Powell. Contacts between the two started a few months ago as part of Ivanka’s outreach on women’s issues.
Beyond the Ivanka nod, however, Powell’s recognition and praise at her appointment has been coming from both Republicans and Democrats.
Arianna Huffington, a liberal columnist and co-founder of The Huffington Post, tweeted:
Even former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, who called Trump a “con man” during the campaign, applauded the appointment, tweeting:
There was also some criticism of the appointment as being the fourth from Goldman Sachs into the new administration.
Ziad Asali, former president of the American Task Force for Palestine, told Arab News that Powell could play a key role “in helping Trump and the Kushners (Ivanka and her husband Jared) navigate the Washington scene” and its many policy quarters.
Asali said he would not be surprised if Powell acquires a lead role in driving Middle East policy, improving Trump’s image in Middle Eastern countries after a campaign that saw a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment. Trump called for a Muslim ban in December 2015, before walking back on those plans less than a year later.
Powell follows in the footsteps of Donna Shalala, Ray Lahood, John Sununu, and a large league of Arab-Americans who made it to the White House and served US presidents.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Duterte orders troops to blast militants and their hostages

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who...

Amazon's Gandhi flip-flops spark anger in India

NEW DELHI Flip flops bearing the face of India s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Bypassing Obama, Russia invites Trump team to Syria talks

WASHINGTON Russia has invited Donald Trump s incoming administration to attend upcoming Syrian...

‘Illegitimate election’ remark irks Trump

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out on Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon...

US Senate investigates Moscow’s meddling in 2016 election

WASHINGTON US senators have launched a probe into Russian spying saying intelligence reports of...

Gambian crisis dominates Mali Summit

BAMAKO Gambian President elect Adama Barrow readied to meet world leaders on Saturday at a Summit...

Polish leaders welcome US troops: ‘We waited for decades’

ZAGAN Polish leaders welcomed US troops to their country on Saturday with the defense minister...

Americans considering Russia a threat: Survey

NEW YORK Americans are more concerned than they were before the 2016 US presidential campaign...

Merkel stresses multilateral approach to solve world problems

BERLIN As she awaits Donald Trump s inauguration German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing...

Syrian refugee sues Facebook for ‘defamatory’ posts over selfie with Merkel

LONDON A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral is suing...

Five migrants die in Mediterranean, 750 rescued

ROME Rescuers saved around 750 migrants from rubber and wooden boats in the central Mediterranean...

Abu Sayyaf kidnap gang free Korean, Filipino hostages

JOLO Philippines A South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman abducted by suspected Islamist...

Trump slams civil rights icon who says his election illegitimate

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at a prominent civil rights icon and...

Intel panel to examine possible campaign links with Russia

WASHINGTON The Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate possible contacts between Russia...

Climate change shows in shrinking Antarctic snows

CARLINI BASE Antarctica Vast icy rock peaks tower above Argentina s Carlini research base in...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

KUWAIT CITY A Germany bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over...

Duterte orders troops to blast militants and their hostages

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who...

Robot arms replace factory hands

PARIS Donald Trump has been crowing as companies including Ford renounce plans to move factories...

Amazon's Gandhi flip-flops spark anger in India

NEW DELHI Flip flops bearing the face of India s independence icon Mahatma Gandhi for sale on...

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

MANILA Electronic waste is rising sharply across Asia as higher incomes allow hundreds of...

Bypassing Obama, Russia invites Trump team to Syria talks

WASHINGTON Russia has invited Donald Trump s incoming administration to attend upcoming Syrian...

26 killed as Hadi forces push Houthis back

ADEN At least 26 Yemeni fighters died in fresh clashes and an air strike as government forces...

Top brass: KSA determined to prevent Daesh from destabilizing world

RIYADH Saudi Arabia will host in Riyadh on Sunday a conference of heads of the general staff of...

Spanish king to hold talks in Riyadh today on key Mideast issues

RIYADH King Salman will hold talks with King Felipe VI of Spain here on Sunday The talks will...

Saudi campaign brings winter relief to Syrian refugees

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees has distributed relief aid to...

Sudan thanks Saudi Arabia for helping lift sanctions

RIYADH Sudanese officials have acknowledged that Saudi Arabia went the extra mile to help to lift...

Kingdom to share stem-cell transplant experience

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and other regional countries will showcase their experience in stem cell...

Morocco praises Saudi measures for Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A senior Moroccan official has praised Saudi Arabia s Haj and Umrah Ministry and the...

Islamic figures hail King’s efforts to unify Muslims

RIYADH Scholars preachers and Islamic figures in various Muslim countries have praised the...

Dina Powell, Trump’s first Arab-American appointee, draws bipartisan praise

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump has been heavily criticized this week for...