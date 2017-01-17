  • Search form

Middle-East

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul, say Turkish media

Reuters

This file photo released by the Turkish police shows the main suspect in the New Year’s Eve shooting rampage in Istanbul. Turkish police late on Monday caught the attacker, state-run TRT television reported. (AFP / Dogan News Agency)

ISTANBUL, Turkey: The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday.
The reports could not be confirmed; but Hurriyet said the man, who media quoted police as saying had operated under the cover name Ebu Muhammed Horasani, was caught in an operation along with his son. The district where he was found is on the European side of the city.
Dozens of people have previously been detained in connection with the attack for which Daesh has claimed responsibility, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.
On Jan. 1, the attacker shot his way into the exclusive Reina nightclub then opened fire with an automatic rifle, reloading his weapon half a dozen times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.
Turks as well as visitors from several Arab nations, India and Canada were among those killed in the attack.

