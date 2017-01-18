Sri Lanka agrees to follow KSA recruitment system

RIYADH: A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia’s Musaned online recruitment system following a meeting with senior officials.

A four-member Sri Lankan team headed by G.S. Withanage, secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Employment, met with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ziyad AI-Sayegh at the headquarters of the Labor Ministry in Riyadh.

Speaking to Arab News after the bilateral discussions, Sri Lankan Ambassador Azmi Thassim said the two parties agreed to follow the Musaned system since it is fast and efficient.

Another advantage of the system arises in the event of labor violations by either employer or employee, the envoy said.