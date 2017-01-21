  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

World

Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

Antonio Denti | Reuters |

Rescuers work on Friday in the area of the hotel that was hit by an avalanche in Rigopiano, Italy. (ANSA via AP)

PENNE, Italy: A total of nine people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a hotel demolished on Wednesday by an avalanche in central Italy, although officials said five have died and an estimated 23 more are still missing.
Fireman dug the survivors, including four children, from beneath tons of snow and debris at the Hotel Rigopiano on Friday and Saturday, moving cautiously for fear that air pockets left when it was razed by a tsunami of snow might collapse.
Police said they found one of the survivors and three of the victims in the dark by tracing their mobile phone signals.
One man’s body was recovered on Saturday morning in the ruins of the four-story hotel in a remote valley in the Abruzzo region, after those of two women were found overnight.
All nine survivors are in good condition in hospital in nearby Pescara, and only one required surgery, hospital director Rossano Di Luzio said.
Alberto Maiolo, a fireman working at the scene, said rescuers could hear noises from under the rubble and were trying to work out what was causing them. He said the number of people believed to be missing could change.
“We can hear noises and we hope they are due to people trying to alert us to where they are, but they are also caused by the snow melting, movement in the collapsed structure,” Maiolo told SkyTG24 television.

Weather bad
Snow kept falling in sub-zero temperatures during the rescue operation in the Gran Sasso park, where the avalanche spread debris for hundreds of meters.
“The weather is really bad, it’s been snowing since about 4 a.m,” said Alpine emergency service worker Walter Milan.
Two people who were outside the hotel when the wall of snow struck were rescued on Thursday.
The avalanche came hours after a series of strong tremors struck the area, which was devastated by deadly quakes last year, and had been grappling with heavy snowfall.
Smaller tremors continued in the region on Saturday. Five registered at or above magnitude 3.0 but none reached 4.0, according to Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV).
Central Italy has trembled with more than 48,200 seismic events since a quake razed the town of Amatrice last August, killing 300 people, INGV said.
A further five people have been found dead elsewhere in the Abruzzo since the double blow of snow and quakes, the national civil protection agency said.
Rescue teams would continue to work night and day until everyone was accounted for, national fire service spokesman Luca Cari said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its...

Seven held over $72 million Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

THE HAGUE Netherlands Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of 72 million 67 million...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

WASHINGTON Women flooded into Washington by the train load Saturday for a massive rights march...

16 dead as Hungarian school bus crashes, burst into flames in Italy

VERONA Italy Sixteen people died when a coach bringing Hungarian teenagers home from a skiing...

Danes can also fight militants with Iraqi troops

COPENHAGEN Denmark Denmark has extended the mandate of an undisclosed number of special Danish...

Putin ready to meet Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US President Donald Trump but...

Gambia’s Jammeh says steps down after military pressure from neighbors

BANJUL Gambia s leader Yahya Jammeh said he was stepping down on Saturday under pressure from...

Women protest rally set in US capital on Trump’s 2nd day

WASHINGTON Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to pack...

Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address

WASHINGTON Here are key quotes from US President Donald Trump s inauguration address Friday We...

Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve

NEW YORK Actors Robert De Niro Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people...

Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s inauguration as US president on Friday was greeted with notes of...

After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list

WASHINGTON Donald Trump took power as the 45th president of the United States on Friday and...

Trump, sworn in as US president, promises to put 'America First'

WASHINGTON Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday...

Trump speech short on detail but highlights war on ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

WASHINGTON DC US President Donald Trump s inauguration address was like his campaign speeches...

Around Arab News

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT GENTIL Gabon Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

LIBREVILLE Gabon A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the...

NY lawsuits blame social media in terror attacks

NEW YORK The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris Brussels and Israel are blaming...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR Pakistan A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering...

2 terrorists killed, another 2 arrested in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two dangerous terrorists were killed and another two arrested in dramatic security...

Rooney breaks United record; Liverpool rocked by Swansea

LONDON Wayne Rooney became Manchester United s all time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...

Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

MADRID Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos struck twice within eight first half minutes to get the...

Pakistan releases Indian ‘deserter’ soldier

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Saturday said it had released an Indian soldier who had strayed into its...

Hatton holds lead despite Johnson surge in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Tyrrell Hatton held on to the lead despite a third round surge from World No3 Dustin...

Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order

CHRISTCHURCH Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with dramatic effect late on day two of the...

Rescuers race to find 23 missing in Italian hotel hit by avalanche

PENNE Italy A total of nine people have been pulled alive from the rubble of a hotel demolished...

Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16

MELBOURNE Grigor Dimitrov played to 2 00 a m on Sunday as he beat Richard Gasquet to reach the...

Seven held over $72 million Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005

THE HAGUE Netherlands Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of 72 million 67 million...

Protesters flood Washington for women’s march against Trump

WASHINGTON Women flooded into Washington by the train load Saturday for a massive rights march...

Djokovic out in 2nd-round upset loss to Istomin in Australia

MELBOURNE Australia Six time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been upset in a shocking...

Passenger with heroin in his stomach caught at Riyadh airport

RIYADH Customs authorities at Riyadh s King Khalid International Airport KKIA have foiled an...