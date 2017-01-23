Madinah Airport ranked 2nd best in the Middle East

RIYADH: Airports Council International (ACI) has ranked Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah the second best airport in the Middle East for the second quarter of 2016.

The airport ranked second among 10 airports in the region and earned a score of 4.65 points out of five points in total passenger satisfaction with the quality of services provided by international airports.

In the category of airports with a capacity of 5 to 15 million passengers, which includes 80 airports worldwide, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport came in 11th place. It ranked 38th place among the top 267 airports worldwide.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Fadel, director general of the airport, said, “The ranking provides global confirmation that Al-Taiyibah Airport Operating Company, the airport’s operator, applies the highest quality and excellence standards in the administration of passenger services, as well as the keenness of airport staff to provide the best services based on international standards.”

He said the operating company works to meet the needs of passengers at different airport facilities, as per the leadership’s directives to provide and continuously develop top quality air transportation services in the kingdom.

He also praised the support of the General Administration for Civil Aviation (GACA) to the development and growth of civil aviation in the kingdom.

He said the airport received substantially high results evaluation categories, especially safety standards and performance. He noted that the Kingdom is among the safest for aviation in the world and is seeing a continuous rise in air transportation and aviation service providers.

Sofyan Abdulsalam, director general of Al-Tayibah Company, said he was pleased with the results of the ranking.

The ACI is the only global trade representative of the world’s airports, representing more than 1,850 airports, or 85 percent of total airports worldwide.

It also plays a role in the promotion of professional excellence in airport management operations as it applies an airport quality program that services as a global platform for measuring passengers’ satisfaction with services provided during travel.