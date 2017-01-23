  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Syria opposition vow to keep fighting if talks fail

Middle-East

Syria opposition vow to keep fighting if talks fail

AFP |

Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017. (REUTERS)

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN: Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with the war-torn country’s government in Kazakhstan, as the two sides opened indirect negotiations.
The talks had been billed as the first time armed opposition groups would negotiate directly with President Bashar Assad’s regime since the conflict erupted in 2011.
“If the negotiations succeed, then we are with the negotiations,” opposition spokesman Osama Abu Zeid told AFP. “If they don’t succeed, unfortunately we’ll have no choice but to continue fighting.”
The opposition announcement came as Russia’s defense ministry said its warplanes had bombed the Daesh group in the area around Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, where regime forces have been fighting the jihadists.
Opposition spokesman Yehya Al-Aridi told AFP the opposition backed out of the first round of direct talks in Astana because of the regime’s continued bombardment and attacks on a flashpoint area near Damascus.
A session of indirect negotiations began after 1200 GMT following a short break in the talks.
A Turkish official told journalists that “it is necessary to focus on reinforcing the cease-fire” agreed last month, hoping that “confidence building steps that could be obtained from Astana talks will contribute to the political process in Geneva.”
Negotiations in the Kazakh capital Astana coincide with a rapprochement between regime ally Russia and opposition backer Turkey, who together brokered the current truce in December after months of US disengagement in the conflict.
Several rounds of failed talks in Geneva saw political opposition figures take the lead in negotiating with the regime.
But in Astana, the 14-member opposition delegation is composed solely of those leading the armed uprising, with members of the political opposition serving as advisers.
The initiative has been widely welcomed, but the two sides arrived in Astana with apparently divergent ideas on their aim.
Chief opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush said in his opening statement that the opposition was focused on bolstering the nationwide truce, while Assad has insisted the opposition lay down their arms in exchange for an amnesty deal.
“We came here to reinforce the cease-fire as the first phase of this process,” Alloush said in comments broadcast online. “We will not proceed to the next phases until this actually happens on the ground.”
Damascus has also called for a “comprehensive” political solution to a conflict that has killed more than 310,000 and displaced more than half of Syria’s population.
The head of the regime delegation, Syria’s UN ambassador Bashar Al-Jaafari, said in his opening comments carried by the country’s SANA state news agency that he hoped the talks “will reinforce the cessation of hostilities.”
He added the government was keen to separate the opposition from the Daesh group and former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh Al-Sham Front.
Delegation spokesman Abu Zeid said the opposition were concerned with “more than just a cease-fire.”
“The issue is putting monitoring, investigation and accountability mechanisms in place,” he told AFP. “We want these mechanisms so that this doesn’t play out over and over.”
Previous pushes for a long-term cease-fire have faltered, with both sides trading accusations over violations.
Syrian state media said the regime had met the Iranian delegation as well as UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura ahead of Monday’s talks, to discuss their positions.
In his opening statement published by the UN, de Mistura said it encouraged the talks’ organizers “to create a mechanism to implement the consolidation and de-confliction cease-fire measures, and to see what else can be done to build confidence.”
“This is not a replacement for the Geneva process,” opposition negotiator Fares Buyush told AFP, referring to the UN-hosted political negotiations set to resume in the Swiss city next month.
Although Russia and Turkey back opposing sides, they have worked hand-in-hand in recent weeks to try to secure an end to the brutal war and forged a partnership likely to be tested in Astana.
US President Donald Trump’s administration was invited to participate in the talks but did not send a delegation.
Washington is instead represented by its ambassador to Kazakhstan, the State Department said, while a European diplomatic source said France and Britain are represented at the ambassador level.
Experts say a breakthrough could see some of the armed opposition join next month’s Geneva talks.
“Nearly six years of war demonstrates there is no shortcut to ending it,” a Western diplomat told AFP.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Yemeni government forces seize Red Sea port of Mokha

ADEN Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city...

Assailants kill five Egypt soldiers in Sinai: army

CAIRO The Egyptian army said Monday that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula...

Israeli leader accepts invitation from Trump to visit US

JERUSALEM Israel s prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next...

KSrelief launches medical convoy to deliver aid to Yemen

RIYADH ADEN King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief on Sunday dispatched a convoy...

Tunisia’s powerful union meets to choose new chief

TUNIS Tunisia s Nobel Peace Prize winning UGTT labor union opened a key annual congress on Sunday...

Iraqi forces take more neighborhoods in east Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi forces on Sunday retook two neighborhoods from the Daesh group in Mosul the last...

Erdogan visits Africa eyeing action on nemesis’ network

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Tanzania Sunday to start a three nation...

Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

DUBAI Dubai on Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several...

Trump, Netanyahu to speak as Israel pushes ahead with settlements

JERUSALEM US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for...

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged Al-Qaeda in Yemen

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected US drone strikes have killed three...

Syria opposition delegates arrive in Astana for peace talks

ASTANA WASHINGTON Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived on Sunday in the Kazakh...

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

ISTANBUL Turkey s president says he is interested in hearing US President Donald Trump s policies...

Lebanese security forces foil attack in capital

BEIRUT Lebanon s National News Agency says local security forces have foiled a suicide bombing...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA Kazakhstan Syria s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their...

Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

CAIRO BRUSSELS Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya its...

Around Arab News

British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to jail for “cooperation with BBC“

DUBAI The family of British Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who has been sentenced...

Saudi Telecoms authority says cyberattacks have targeted websites

KHOBAR SAUDI ARABIA Saudi Arabia s telecommunications regulator the Communication and Information...

Saudi businessman congratulates Trump in full-page advert, stirs mixed reactions

JEDDAH To console or congratulate others through newspaper advertisements is a common practice in...

Asian Cup 2019 draw pits India against Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI India was pitted against Kyrgyzstan Myanmar and Macau when the draw for the final round...

Olympic winners Denmark, Euro champs Germany crash

PARIS Olympic gold medallists Denmark and European champions Germany crashed out of the world...

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger US ties under Trump

RIYADH Longtime US ally Saudi Arabia on Monday said it hopes for strengthened relations under...

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US...

Miller’s goal gives Rangers 1-0 win over Detroit in OT

DETROIT J T Miller scored at 1 56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1 0 victory over...

Warriors shake off sleep to pummel Magic

MIAMI The Golden State Warriors shrugged off an early start to pummel the Orlando Magic 118 98...

Togo fans attack keeper’s home after Cup loss

PORT GENTIL Gabon Angry fans attacked the home of Togo s Kossi Agassa and the scarred goalkeeper...

Wenger apologises but could still face ban

LONDON Arsene Wenger apologised after he was sent off and then shoved the fourth official during...

Host Gabon bows out; Cameroon, Burkina Faso in quarters

LIBREVILLE Gabon The width of a goalpost denied host Gabon a place in the quarterfinals of the...

Breathless Nadal, Serena into last eight

MELBOURNE Rafael Nadal struggled into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2015 at the...

Syria opposition vow to keep fighting if talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Yemeni government forces seize Red Sea port of Mokha

ADEN Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city...

Powerful storms kill at least 18 in southeast US

WASHINGTON Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States killing 18...