  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Proud to be alive today’: Gigi lends support to women’s march

Offbeat

‘Proud to be alive today’: Gigi lends support to women’s march

ARAB NEWS |

Gigi Hadid

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Twitter late Sunday to comment on the recent women’s march protests, writing, “My biggest hope is that today inspires many more acts of togetherness and LOVE, to stand up for everyone.”
“So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday,” she began. “Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right. #WomansMarch.”
Millions of protesters have taken to the streets of cities in the US and around the globe to rally against the new US President Donald Trump.
“Proud to be alive today. #GirlsJustWannaHaveFundamentalRights #forallmysisters,” Gigi tweeted.
While Gigi’s fans have welcomed her comments, there were some who hurled online abuse at the 21-year-old fashion icon. To those, Gigi commented: “If you want to read it the wrong way you can. I’m saying human rights are human rights, regardless of those things. Togetherness, as humans.”
Half-Palestinian and half-Dutch, Gigi — whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid — is the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and former supermodel turned reality star Yolanda Foster.
According to Mohamed Hadid’s Instagram account, his family emigrated to Syria during the 1948 war where Israel declared its independence and a wave of nearly 800,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled or fled from their homes, called the nakba, or “catastrophe.”
Trump has previously said he is considering introducing a “registry” of Muslim immigrants in the USA. He also pledged to impose a ban on Muslims entering the country but has since modified this to apply only to people coming from countries with “a proven history of terrorism.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

’Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK The much derided superhero clash Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice and the far too late...

Ahlam a force to be reckoned with on social media

JEDDAH Emirati singer Ahlam has been chosen as one of the top 100 influential social media...

‘Split’ claims US box office crown

LOS ANGELES Split a thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground...

Hollywood set for Oscars picks with no big surprises

LOS ANGELES All eyes will be on Hollywood Tuesday as the list of nominees for this year s Oscars...

J Lo and Drake: What is going on?

LOS ANGELES Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been the subject of romance rumors lately There is even...

Egypt revolution thriller premieres at Sundance

PARK CITY United States Swedish director Tarik Saleh unveiled his third narrative feature film...

Madonna among celebs out in force for Washington march

WASHINGTON Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced appearance Saturday in Washington to join...

‘Dubai is my home,’ says Shah Rukh Khan

DUBAI Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan launched the Arabic version of the song Zaalima from his...

’Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

EDINBURGH Scotland It was the shocking surreal drug fueled movie that defined a generation Two...

Trump slams protesters on Twitter

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the millions of people...

Russia set to move closer to decriminalize domestic violence

MOSCOW In Russia giving one s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people This week...

Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India

NEW DELHI A traditional bull taming sport banned by India s top court was performed in parts of...

British hit-maker Jessie J performs at Dubai mall

DUBAI Global hit maker Jessie J on Friday performed some of her biggest hits at Dubai s Mall of...

Adele to return to Grammys after snafu

NEW YORK Adele will sing at this year s Grammy Awards the Recording Academy announced Friday...

Trumps bring New York glamor to inaugural ball

WASHINGTON All eyes were on the fashion of America s new first family at the inaugural ball...

Afghan female orchestra strikes closing note at Davos

DAVOS Switzerland Afghanistan s first all female orchestra brought the curtain down on this year...

Around Arab News

’Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander 2’ lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK The much derided superhero clash Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice and the far too late...

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

PARIS In a city hit by chronic pollution and traffic problems Paris officials are experimenting...

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate US constitution

NEW YORK A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump...

Tajik women train to shoulder work men left behind

DUSHANBE Tajikistan Wearing blue overalls trainee mechanic Marjona Abdulloeva carefully examines...

Saudi Arabia congratulates Trump, keen on enhancing ties with US

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace on Monday congratulated President...

Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail

ASTANA KAZAKHSTAN Syrian opposition vowed Monday to keep fighting if the peace talks fail with...

Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

JEDDAH A plunge in Saudi Arabia s inflation rate to its lowest level in more than 10 years is...

Saudi Arabia: A long history of combating terror

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has been one of the countries most affected and harmed by terrorists who have...

Omar Al-Bashir in Riyadh to reinforce bilateral cooperation

RIYADH Sudanese President Omar Bashir who arrived here Monday held talks with King Salman to...

Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack

RIYADH Ministry of Labor and Social Development spokesman Khaled Aba Al Khail said the ministry...

SEC employees accused in SR80 million corruption case

RIYADH The National Anti Corruption Commission Nazaha has accused some officials and employees at...

Arabs and the Berlin attack: One month later

On Jan 19 a 30 day memorial ceremony was held in the German Parliament to reflect on the horrible...

Doing Davos 2017

It was a week of metaphors and symbolism for the snowy retreat that annually caters to the...

The Davos inflection

This year could mark the year of the Davos inflection where the World Economic Forum WEF helped...

Crown prince to head Faten’s Board of Trustees

RIYADH Crown Prince and Minister of Interior Prince Mohammed bin Naif will head the Board of...

GASTAT, CSC form national committee on data

RIYADH A national committee has been formed to regulate the relationship between the General...