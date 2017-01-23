‘Proud to be alive today’: Gigi lends support to women’s march

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Twitter late Sunday to comment on the recent women’s march protests, writing, “My biggest hope is that today inspires many more acts of togetherness and LOVE, to stand up for everyone.”

“So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday,” she began. “Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right. #WomansMarch.”

Millions of protesters have taken to the streets of cities in the US and around the globe to rally against the new US President Donald Trump.

“Proud to be alive today. #GirlsJustWannaHaveFundamentalRights #forallmysisters,” Gigi tweeted.

While Gigi’s fans have welcomed her comments, there were some who hurled online abuse at the 21-year-old fashion icon. To those, Gigi commented: “If you want to read it the wrong way you can. I’m saying human rights are human rights, regardless of those things. Togetherness, as humans.”

Half-Palestinian and half-Dutch, Gigi — whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid — is the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and former supermodel turned reality star Yolanda Foster.

According to Mohamed Hadid’s Instagram account, his family emigrated to Syria during the 1948 war where Israel declared its independence and a wave of nearly 800,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled or fled from their homes, called the nakba, or “catastrophe.”

Trump has previously said he is considering introducing a “registry” of Muslim immigrants in the USA. He also pledged to impose a ban on Muslims entering the country but has since modified this to apply only to people coming from countries with “a proven history of terrorism.”