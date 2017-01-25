  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

Saudi Arabia

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

Arab News |

King Salman with Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, left, attends the 50th anniversary ceremony of the King Faisal Air Academy, in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA).
The KFAA also marked the graduation ceremony of its 91st batch of students, as well as the launch of the new F-15SA aircraft, which has joined the fleet of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
The event was held in the presence of Omar Al-Bashir, president of Sudan.
Commander of the Air College, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Al-La’aboun, delivered a speech welcoming King Salman and Al-Bashir.
“Today we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of this ancient edifice. The beginning of the training was launched by the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, may God have mercy on him, by raising the banner of the college in this field having the honor to carry his name,” he said.
Al-La’aboun pointed out that the college has become one of the best flight schools in the world. Thousands of pilots and technicians who have served their country in various fields, and participated in the protection of its airspace, have graduated from the academy.
King Salman and the audience watched a film to mark the 50th anniversary of the KFAA, which featured the most prominent achievements of the academy.
King Salman also launched the new F-15SA aircraft which recently joined the fleet of the Royal Saudi Air Force. He watched a film about the plane and its advanced technologies, followed by an air parade show.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

4 women among 25 winners of prize for inventors, talented

RIYADH Four women were among 25 winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for...

Makkah governor receives report on efforts to correct the status of Burmese expats

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to King Salman received in his office in Jeddah...

Janadriyah festival opens next Wednesday Egypt guest of honor

RIYADH Egypt will be the guest of honor country at Al Janadriyah 31 the national heritage and...

Ricciardone sees many commonalities between Saudi vision and AUC mission

JEDDAH The president of the American University in Cairo AUC which completes 100 years in 2019...

King Salman’s efforts to unite Muslim world praised at Pakistan conference

ISLAMABAD King Salman s efforts to unite the Muslim world and Saudi Arabia s role in the fight...

Disability research center launches 2017 academic program

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has launched its 2017 academic...

829 foreign detainees in public investigation prisons

JEDDAH A list of detainees in public investigation prisons have shown that there are 5 084...

Red Crescent, Red Cross delegation laud Saudi relief effort in Syrian camp

AMMAN A delegation from the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization ARCO visited the Saudi...

India’s pluralism is our greatest strength

Fellow citizens On the eve of the 68th Republic Day of our nation I extend warm greetings to all...

India: A land of opportunities

On the joyous occasion of the 68th Republic Day of India I have the pleasure to extend my warm...

Well-being of Indians is our top priority

On the occasion of the 68th Republic Day of India I extend my best wishes to all my fellow Indian...

ISRO dreams big, delivers big!

India s success story in space technology seems to defy gravity considering Indian Space Research...

Ashok Leyland celebrates Deming Prize 2016 on the occasion of Republic day!

DAMMAM Ashok Leyland becomes the world s first commercial vehicles manufacturer outside Japan to...

KSA, France in talks to boost ties

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and France said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead...

Deputy crown prince discusses investment opportunities with Third Point's CEO

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the CEO of Third Point LLC Daniel S Loeb...

Saudi Interior Ministry reveals identities of Jeddah suicide bombers

RIYADH Maj Gen Bassam Attia director of the Investigations and Strategic Planning Center of the...

Around Arab News

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

RIYADH King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON Britain s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet...

4 women among 25 winners of prize for inventors, talented

RIYADH Four women were among 25 winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for...

Makkah governor receives report on efforts to correct the status of Burmese expats

JEDDAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to King Salman received in his office in Jeddah...

Janadriyah festival opens next Wednesday Egypt guest of honor

RIYADH Egypt will be the guest of honor country at Al Janadriyah 31 the national heritage and...

Ricciardone sees many commonalities between Saudi vision and AUC mission

JEDDAH The president of the American University in Cairo AUC which completes 100 years in 2019...

King Salman’s efforts to unite Muslim world praised at Pakistan conference

ISLAMABAD King Salman s efforts to unite the Muslim world and Saudi Arabia s role in the fight...

Disability research center launches 2017 academic program

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has launched its 2017 academic...

829 foreign detainees in public investigation prisons

JEDDAH A list of detainees in public investigation prisons have shown that there are 5 084...

Red Crescent, Red Cross delegation laud Saudi relief effort in Syrian camp

AMMAN A delegation from the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization ARCO visited the Saudi...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Syrian girl blogger, 7, appeals to Trump

ISTANBUL Seven year old Syrian girl Bana Al Abed who came to international attention with her...

Libya PM says will meet rival for talks in Cairo

ROME The head of Libya s unity government said Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival...

As dust of war settles, east Mosul buries its dead anew

MOSUL Abdulrahman Riyadh points to three mounds of earth in a garden in eastern Mosul That s my...