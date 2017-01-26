  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

Middle-East

Tripoli sees LNA’s hand in bomb near Italian Embassy

Reuters |

People clean up the scene where a car bomb exploded late on January 21, 2017 close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya. (REUTERS)

TRIPOLI: A counter-terrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday’s car bomb near the recently reopened Italian Embassy was planted by backers of the powerful Libyan National Army (LNA) based in the eastern part of the divided country.
The blast occurred in central Tripoli about 350 meters from the Italian Embassy. The bodies of two men were recovered from the wreckage of the car.
Tripoli’s Special Deterrence Force said in a statement released late on Wednesday that the men had been trying to target the embassy, but had been prevented from parking their car near the embassy compound’s walls.
Tripoli is home to myriad of armed groups with shifting and conflicting loyalties.
In 2014 fighting between armed alliances backing opposing political factions resulted in rival governments being set up in Tripoli and the east.
Since March last year a third, UN-backed government has been trying to establish itself in the capital, but it has been unable to win support from groups in the east aligned with the government there and with the eastern-based LNA.
The LNA has made significant gains over the past year in its “Operation Dignity” campaign against opponents in the eastern city of Benghazi, and has pushed west to control key oil facilities. It has said it is preparing to “liberate” Tripoli.
Many doubt it has the capacity to do so, but the claim has led to speculation that it is trying to lay the ground for a military takeover.
“According to the investigations the perpetrators of the terrorist act are connected with what is known as Operation Dignity, but it’s still unclear if it was an individual act or on Operation Dignity’s orders,” Rada said in its statement.
“This terrorist act is a result of political conflict between east and west and aims to show the capital as unsafe.”
It gave the names of the two suspects whose bodies had been found in the car, naming a third suspect who it said was still at large.
There was no immediate response from eastern officials.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

Gaza’s water shortage worsening, no easy solutions seen

GAZA Marwan An Najar a Palestinian from the south of the Gaza Strip says he has not tasted sweet...

Yemen rebels cornered as govt forces advance

ADEN Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are...

Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction

BEIRUT Lebanon Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar Al Sham said on Thursday six other rebel...

Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

ANKARA Turkey designates both Daesh and the Nusra Front now known as Jabhat Fateh Al Sham as...

Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump’s Syria safe zones call

ANKARA Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of US President Donald Trump s pledge to order safe...

US lawmaker says she met with Assad on secret Syria trip

WASHINGTON The US congresswoman who made a recent secret trip to war torn Syria confirmed on...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel s announcement of new settlements as a sign...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a...

6 years after uprising, El-Sisi says Egypt ‘on right track’

CAIRO JERUSALEM Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday that Egypt was on the...

Syrian girl blogger, 7, appeals to Trump

ISTANBUL Seven year old Syrian girl Bana Al Abed who came to international attention with her...

Libya PM says will meet rival for talks in Cairo

ROME The head of Libya s unity government said Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival...

As dust of war settles, east Mosul buries its dead anew

MOSUL Abdulrahman Riyadh points to three mounds of earth in a garden in eastern Mosul That s my...

New Turkey constitution bill submitted to Erdogan

ANKARA A bill to expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s powers has been submitted to the...

Around Arab News

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...

Prayers for rain performed Kingdomwide on king’s directive

RIYADH Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar took part in a Kingdomwide rain seeking prayer program...

Forum on children, media urges stronger protection of rights

RIYADH A forum on children and the media which was held this week in the Saudi capital drew to a...

Students win 7 ‘Top in the World’ exam awards

JEDDAH Seven students in western Saudi Arabia won the prestigious Top in the World award from...

SCTH launches second phase of Old Yanbu’s Al-Sour district renovation project

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Jazan govt hospital saves life of soldier injured in explosion

JAZAN Jazan s King Fahad Central Hospital medics and paramedics removed shrapnel from soldier...

IDB reaffirms commitment to support development in Gambia

RIYADH Mansour Mukhtar vice president for sector operations for the Jeddah based Islamic...

Cameroonian delegation visits Kingdom in preparation for Haj

RIYADH A Cameroon delegation visited the Kingdom recently to hold talks with Saudi authorities...

Why cash is no longer king

Is cash really bad Should we become a cashless society Phasing out paper money is exactly what...

Discovering the wonder of Egypt’s Islamic architecture

Someone once asked Titus Burckhardt the famous European expert on Islamic art and architecture...

Winter warmer recipes

RECIPE 1 PAV BHAJI Cooking time 20 minutes Servings 5 3 medium sized potatoes 1 cup chopped...

Real Madrid falls to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters

MADRID An excellent Cristiano Ronaldo free kick couldn t prevent Real Madrid from being dumped...

Vilshenko: Another cool luxury Russian brand

The Russian influence in global fashion is gaining ground steadily Designers are turning heads...

Madonna denies Malawi adoption bid

BLANTIRE Malawi US pop superstar Madonna on Thursday denied applying to adopt two more Malawian...