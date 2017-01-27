  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

Fashion

Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

AISHA FAREED, [email protected] |

The Spanish brand Tous Jewelry has since 1920 distinguished itself with accessories boasting unique patterns that warm the hearts of fashion followers.
“Bonjour Señorita” — as Tous’s new spring-summer 2017 collection is known — offers up powerful and irresistible pieces that evoke the vibrant colors of the streets of Havana, enhanced with a classic Parisian touch.
It suggests a colorful summer ahead, with an abundance of gems and pearls.
Although jewelry is still the company’s core business, Tous also produces a broad range of accessories, such as bags, watches, fragrances, eyeglasses, textiles and small leather goods.
Handbags are strongly present in Tous’s new collection, with a broad range of summer colors and designs present in every piece.
One cannot talk about Tous without mentioning the teddy bear — the brand’s symbol — which appears in different shapes and forms, sometimes in gold, silver, pearl and sometimes in bright colors.
“On one of my trips, I saw a teddy bear in a shop window that brought back fond memories of my childhood. Why not make one in gold?,” said Rosa Oriol, the Catalan jeweler, business executive and the creative director of Tous, in a statement on the brand’s website.
“The bear marked the start of our expansion and it’s always present in our designs. It is very special to me and I am aware that we have gotten where we are thanks to the bear. The tenderness it transmits is universal.”
Esra Emad, a TV and YouTube actress who was among the attendees of the launch of Tous’s new collection, said she liked the new range.
“It suits all ages, not only teenagers as we all thought in the past. The pieces are very elegant and sophisticated and can be worn in many different ways with many styles,” she said.

A fictional designer’s journey
Camille, a fictional character who plays the role of the designer behind the Tous collection, is a former classic ballerina who tells us a story about self-realization. Her story takes place in France and Cuba, where she rediscovers herself.
Camille’s journey begins in the refined and elegant Paris, where she lives and works as a ballerina, and finishes in tropical Havana, where she travels to relax and unwind and discovers a totally different and exciting new world.
The Jolie collection draws on the shape of the classic bow used in pointed ballet shoes. The beginning of Camille’s story inspires the Jolie collection, when she is still living in Paris and feels tied to a job she dislikes, and to a life that does not leave her satisfied.
The Jolie collection has natural but very contemporary pieces that are perfect for creating sweet and modern looks. It features earrings, bangles, chokers and rings.
Tytan — an elegant and sophisticated ring collection — is inspired by the fictional Camille’s innermost feelings. Tytan is available in two styles: an 18-karat yellow gold ring with garnet and freshwater cultured pearl, and an 18-karat white gold ring with titanium, topaz and freshwater cultured pearl.

Havana calling
The Bera collection is inspired by the fictional Camille’s arrival in Havana, where she finds a new world that lifts her spirit and makes her feel truly alive. She comes to realize that even the smallest things have the power to move her. She feels content and believes deep down that everything will turn out for the best. The pieces of the Bera collection are made with gold and diamonds, as well as sterling silver with pearls.
The Miranda collection features Tous’ iconic bear in mother of pearl and sterling silver and steel with enamel. It is an indispensable touch of color for the perfect summer look.
The Ivette collection was inspired by the vibrant lights of Havana, where Camille delights in the energy of her new city and is always discovering breathtaking places; the city seduces her with its colors, its contrasts, its sounds, the people, the lifestyle and the sea.
Ivette is a colorful and lively collection that features bangles, earrings and rings made of 18-karat yellow gold and multicolor gems and worn together to create a perfect mix and match that flawlessly completes any look.
The Eloise collection represents the peace that Camille finds through her life-changing experiences. She rediscovers herself in the special moments she shares in Cuba; each gem represents a memory, an experience.
The Eloise collection features necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings made with vermeil sterling silver, pearls and multicolor gems.
Tous’s star collection this summer takes its name from the fictional Camille herself. The medallions express deep feelings, emotions, faith, hope and memories of loved ones. This collection is the culmination of her experience, the ultimate affirmation that she has really found herself, and while she feels a little nostalgia for her old life in Paris, she is truly fulfilled. Each one of these medallions holds inside it the memory of a meaningful experience, person or moment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Fashion

Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis

The Wynn Las Vegas hotel has stopped selling Tom Ford cosmetics and sunglasses and President...

Inaugural fashion, politics are intertwined this time

NEW YORK What ll she be wearing It s a question that fascinates fashion watchers and lots of...

Cheesy ‘Swiss Mad’ watch on offer for one million euros

ZURICH A Swiss watchmaker on Thursday unveiled a one million euro Swiss Mad wristwatch with a...

Daou Jewelry’s sparkling revival

Many jewelry brands have associations with high flying celebrities and royals but none is quite...

Valentin Yudashkin — the Russian fashion tsar

In recent years the influence of Russian designers on the international fashion scene has been...

Kim Kardashian makes long-awaited return to social media

Kim Kardashian has made her long awaited return to social media three months after going silent...

Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana

NEW YORK Janet Jackson s latest escapade motherhood The 50 year old pop superstar and husband...

Preciously Paris: A new breed of high-end clutches

The world of luxe sophistication survives on a non stop flow of creative ideas After all this is...

World’s last wild frankincense forests are under threat

ERIGAVO Somalia In a tradition dating to Biblical times men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow...

Meet the Lebanese designer in vogue with Madonna

Beirut has always been the center of fashion in the Middle East And no one can dispute this...

Michael Cinco: Designer of haute couture for the stars

Filipino designers are putting their stamp on the global fashion industry Their designs often...

Nuun Jewels brings Saudi sparkle to world

While many Arab countries bask in the glory of their tradition of fine jewelry design Saudi...

Instagram’s craziest fashion and beauty trends

Fashionistas and makeup artists around the world have taken to social media to showcase their...

Why NC Rocks is on a roll

There are many great examples of mother daughter teams making their mark in a range of arenas and...

Jewelry from India shines again

The jewelry market is full of fine specimens from across the globe and among the most sparkling...

When art and fashion collide

While the highly revered fashion names from Lebanon have entertained the fashion world for years...

Around Arab News

Tous Jewelry’s new collection inspired by Paris, Havana

The Spanish brand Tous Jewelry has since 1920 distinguished itself with accessories boasting...

Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria

BEIRUT The Trump administration s expressed interest in setting up safe zones for civilians in...

14 deals signed as UAE aims $75bn investments in India

NEW DELHI The UAE and India signed 14 pacts including defense and energy as part of groundwork...

‘We are tremendously pleased with the work and sacrifice of our brave security men’

RIYADH King Salman sent a cable to Mohammed bin Naif the crown prince deputy prime minister and...

Prayers for rain performed Kingdomwide on king’s directive

RIYADH Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar took part in a Kingdomwide rain seeking prayer program...

Forum on children, media urges stronger protection of rights

RIYADH A forum on children and the media which was held this week in the Saudi capital drew to a...

Students win 7 ‘Top in the World’ exam awards

JEDDAH Seven students in western Saudi Arabia won the prestigious Top in the World award from...

SCTH launches second phase of Old Yanbu’s Al-Sour district renovation project

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage...

Jazan govt hospital saves life of soldier injured in explosion

JAZAN Jazan s King Fahad Central Hospital medics and paramedics removed shrapnel from soldier...

IDB reaffirms commitment to support development in Gambia

RIYADH Mansour Mukhtar vice president for sector operations for the Jeddah based Islamic...

Cameroonian delegation visits Kingdom in preparation for Haj

RIYADH A Cameroon delegation visited the Kingdom recently to hold talks with Saudi authorities...

Why cash is no longer king

Is cash really bad Should we become a cashless society Phasing out paper money is exactly what...

Discovering the wonder of Egypt’s Islamic architecture

Someone once asked Titus Burckhardt the famous European expert on Islamic art and architecture...

Winter warmer recipes

RECIPE 1 PAV BHAJI Cooking time 20 minutes Servings 5 3 medium sized potatoes 1 cup chopped...

Real Madrid falls to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters

MADRID An excellent Cristiano Ronaldo free kick couldn t prevent Real Madrid from being dumped...

Vilshenko: Another cool luxury Russian brand

The Russian influence in global fashion is gaining ground steadily Designers are turning heads...