19,100 counterfeit printer cartridges worth SR1.3 million seized

RIYADH: A total of 19,100 counterfeit printer toner cartridges worth SR1.3 million ($346,000) were this week seized from a warehouse in Riyadh, and the owner of a shop arrested, authorities have said.

The field inspection team of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) found the fake items, which were ready for sale, during a raid on the large warehouse, which has since been shut down.

The fake products included cartons of counterfeit toner for well-known printer brands, cartridges ready for sale, packaging bags, rings for closing the cartridges, and stickers and other materials describing the products.

The shop owner was arrested pending further investigations, and is set to be referred to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution.

In an earlier raid in the Al-Mursalat area in the north of Riyadh, MCI inspectors seized more than 38,000 counterfeit phone chargers, speakers and batteries for well-known brands including Apple, Samsung and LG.

The MCI stressed that its inspection tours will continue, targeting markets, warehouses, shops and commercial establishments.

It has called on consumers to lodge their complaints, observations and any cases of fraud or counterfeiting via the toll-free number 1900.