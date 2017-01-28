Roadecho Stallions, Al-Harbi, Pak Stallions supreme SAIB T20 tourney

RIYADH: Roadecho Stallions, Al-Harbi and Pak Stallions emerged winners in the finals of the Saudi Arabian Investment Bank Twenty20 Tournament, organized by the Riyadh Cricket Association at the RCA Complex.

In the Huraymala League, Roadecho Stallions got the better of Friends Cricket Club by four wickets, Al-Harbi beat Pakistan Falcons by six wickets in the Hayer League and Pak Stallions routed Pak Riderz by eight wickets in the Diriyah League.

In Huraymala, Friends batted first and posted 204 for 6. Mohsin and Sohail picked up two wickets each. Roadecho Stallions achieved their target after 19.3 overs. Adnan Ahmed played a match-winning knock of 117. Ayaz (31), Faisal (27) and Sohail (25) were the other run getters.

Man of the Match: Adnan Ahmed.

In the Hayer League, Pakistan Falcons Red was bundled out for a paltry 87 runs. Rabbani was the highest scorer with 32 runs. Salman Shahid was the pick of the bowlers and bagged 3 for 20 in his four overs. Al-Harbi achieved the target off 12.3 overs. Farooq Hassan remained unbeaten on 50. Yassir Naik claimed three wickets.

Man of the Mach: Farooq Hassan.

In Diriyah League, Pak Riderz put on board 127 runs. Ali Raza hit 33 and Aziz 28. Aqeel and Tariq bagged shared six wickets, while Atif got 2. Pak Stallions was home after 15 overs. Fiaz Cheema remained unbeaten on 70 while Afzal scored 27 off 20 balls.

Man of the Match: Fiaz Cheema.

In the Huraymala League, Sahib Zahideen of Lahore Badshah Green (191 runs and 9 wickets) was declared the Man of the Tournament, Waseem Azhar of Lahore Badshah Green was named the Best Bowler (15 wickets) and Shakeel Sadiq of Riyadh Blues was adjudged the Best Batsman (301 runs).

In Hayer League, Mudassar Bukhari of Nouman Gymkhana (249 runs and 11 wickets) was declared the Man of the Tournament, Abdulrahim Al-Amin of Green Bangla (19 wickets) was the Best Bowler and Hafeezullah of Nouman Gymkhana was the Best Batsman (376 runs).

In Diriyah League, Mohasen Sarker of King Lions XI (332 runs and 9 wickets) was named the Man of the Tournament, Ali Essa Arif of Karachi Kings (15 wickets) was the Best Bowler and Talseen Chand of Etihad CC (415 runs) Best Batsman.