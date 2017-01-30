Yemeni govt rejects solutions not based on previous terms

ADEN: The Yemeni government has reiterated its rejection of any political solution to end the Houthi coup unless it is based on previously agreed terms.

It seeks an agreement based on the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outputs of the national dialogue and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

“Any solutions not based on these references would create potential for new conflicts and would be rejected by Yemeni people,” the government said in a statement on Sunday following its regular meeting headed by Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr in Aden.

The government has also reiterated its commitment to achieving just and sustainable peace in the country, while adhering to the previously agreed terms of reference for a political solution to put an end the coup.

The prime minister noted that the government is determined to continue with its efforts to restore legitimacy to the Yemeni state, after the coup by the Houthis and ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s militias. “These militias have turned against the state, destroyed all financial and administrative institutions, caused the suffering of the Yemeni people and severed its national unity and social fabric,” Daghr said.

The Yemeni government has called anew upon international human rights and humanitarian organizations to open their main offices in the temporary capital of Aden.

The legitimate Yemeni government has meanwhile restated that the situation is improving in Aden and territories liberated from the Houthis and Saleh-aligned militias.

The Cabinet has hailed Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s decision to transfer the headquarters of the House of Representatives to the temporary capital of Aden.

In the same context, the Aden Refinery Company has pumped 2,000 tons of diesel and 2,000 tons of oil into the company’s installations, following the end of a weeks-long strike by the company’s workers.

The workers’ union decided to end the strike and resume operations after Hadi visited to the company’s headquarters in Aden and met with executives.

Union chief Mohammad Abdullah Al-Musaibali said the strike had been lifted following a pledge by the president to study the workers’ demands.