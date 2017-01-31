  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Two dead in Houthi suicide attack on Saudi navy patrol

JEDDAH: A Saudi patrol frigate was attacked by three Houthi suicide boats off the shore of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, killing two, the Arab coalition headquarters said Monday.
A Saudi patrol frigate was patrolling the coast of Yemen when the attack took pace, the coalition in support of the legitimate Yemeni government said.
The statement added that the Saudi navy ship dealt with the attacking boats as per the rules of engagement.
One of the boats collided with the rear of the vessel, resulting in an explosion and fire at the rear of the ship, which was brought under control. As a result, two Saudi crew members were killed and three others injured, who are now in a stable condition.
The coalition added that the Saudi ship continued patrolling the area, while coalition air and navy forces chased the other two boats.
The coalition asserts that the continuation of the Houthi militias in the use of the port of Hodeidah as a launching point for terrorist operations is a serious development. It would impact on the international maritime movement and undermine the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance arriving at the port to aid the Yemeni citizens, it added. 

