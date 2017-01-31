‘Artist of Arabs’ Mohammed Abdu enchants Jeddah in rare gig

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu wowed crowds in Jeddah in a rare public concert on Monday evening. Around 6,000 music lovers attended the long-awaited show organized by Rotana at King Abdullah Sports City. Abdu, dubbed “The Artist of Arabs,” was backed by an Egyptian orchestra and performed alongside another Saudi artist, Rabeh Sager, and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al-Muhandis.

As Abdu took the stage, an excited audience welcomed their star with a wave of applause. It was a performance filled with many of the singer’s masterpieces and constant audience interactions.

At one point, when Abdu sang his famous nationalistic song “Fouq Ham Al-Sahab,” the audience began to sing along with him, prompting Abdu to stop and listen to them sing.

As a show of his love and appreciation for the audience, Abdu flung his igal, a black rope-like cord used to secure the ghutra, at them.

Later, Sager and Al-Muhandis entertained the audience with the rendition of their old and new songs.

“I am very happy to sing in my homeland,” Sager said, adding, “Please don’t make me cry.” Jeddah previously featured live concerts held during summer festivals, but these were completely stopped more than seven years ago. Other events have been held in closed stadiums, Jeddah’s International Exhibition and Convention Center and private wedding halls.

Abdu launched his masterpiece “Al-Amaken” in 2005 during a memorable concert at the Jeddah Festival. He was set to perform live at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh during Eid festivities but it was later canceled.