A date with history: Bosnian-Serb delegation tours historic landmarks in the capital

RIYADH: The Bosnian-Serb delegation, in the capital to strengthen bilateral cultural cooperation, is spending two days touring historical landmarks, Al-Musmak Palace Museum and the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center that houses the National Museum.

The joint delegation, visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), paid a visit on Monday to the historic Al-Musmak Palace Museum, SCTH officials said Tuesday.

The joint delegation includes Rasim Ljajic, Serbian deputy premier and minister of trade and tourism and telecommunications, Mirko Markovic, Bosnian deputy premier and minister of foreign trade and economic relations and chairman of the Bosnian economic delegation, officials from the ministries of trade, economy and tourism, and several businessmen in both the countries. They were welcomed by Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, vice president of the SCTH.

They toured various halls of the museum and were briefed on the paintings, photographs and collections on display in the museum.

They also watched a short film on the unification of the modern Kingdom by the founder King Abdul Aziz and listened to an explanation by Nasser Al-Arifi, director of the museum about the importance of Musmak Museum and King Abdul Aziz and his efforts in the unification of the Kingdom.

The delegates also paid a visit to the King Abdulaziz Historical Center that houses the National Museum.

The museum offers heritage, culture, archaeological treasures and a series of manuscripts displayed in the museum that reflect the depth of Kingdom’s culture across different eras.

The joint delegation also met King Salman on Monday and reviewed existing relations between the Kingdom and Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the prospects of further enhancing them, particularly in trade and economic fields.

The visit is the result of Prince Sultan’s keenness to initiate ties with Bosnia. It followed an official visit the prince conducted to Serbia in November 2015 at the invitation of Ljajic.