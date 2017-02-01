  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Interior Ministry to hold cyber security conference on Feb. 27

Saudi Arabia

Interior Ministry to hold cyber security conference on Feb. 27

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. | Arab News Staff |

RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), will organize the Second Annual International Security Conference Feb. 27-28 at the Security Forces Officers Club here.
Abbad Alabbad, NCSC communication and strategic development executive director, said that the conference is one the largest of its kind in the region that addresses cyber security in different ways. About 600 participants are expected to attend.
“One major objective is to bring cyber knowledge and experience all over the world to information technology (IT) professionals in the Kingdom and the region,” Alabbad told Arab News.
He added that the conference will also “facilitate national, regional and international collaboration between government, industry and critical infrastructure organizations.”
The conference will also feature investors who want to diversify their portfolio into international companies, particularly in the field of cyber security sectors where innovation could benefit the regional cyberdefense capacity.
Nicholas Watson, managing director of Naseb, which helps partner investors and companies, said in a statement that “effective information and knowledge sharing within and across industries is crucial to help mitigate cyber threats and attacks.”
Khalil Aljehani, a lawyer in the Saudi capital, said there has been a widespread use of technology that heightens the risk of cyber security threats from hackers and organized criminals.
He added that enhancing the nation’s cyber security infrastructure to combat these threats, develop relevant standards and policies, share and disseminate critical information and educating key stakeholders have become a priority.
Leading solution providers will be holding private meetings with the attendees. Representatives include STC, Spire Solutions, Raytheon, SecurityMatterz, Advanced Electronics Company, Attivo Networks, BT, Fortinet, Innovative Solutions, Kapersky, Nortyhrop Grumman, PhisMe, Darktrace, Paloalto Networks, Protection Group International, Symantec, and VirtualForge.

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Investment scope in the Kingdom is broad and limitless: Al-Qassabi

RIYADH: Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of Commerce and Investment, told the members of the visiting...

Kingdom will be major player in global tourism: Prince Sultan

RIYADH: With a booming travel industry, Saudi Arabia will be “one of the biggest players” in global...

Investment scope in the Kingdom is broad and limitless: Al-Qassabi
Kingdom will be major player in global tourism: Prince Sultan
King Salman patronizes opening of Janadriya 31
Border Guard to take part in Janadriya festival
Kingdom, Japan to step up economic cooperation
Interior Ministry to hold cyber security conference on Feb. 27
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News