  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • More than 100 injured in fire at huge factory in Philippines

World

More than 100 injured in fire at huge factory in Philippines

The Associated Press |

A huge fire at the House Technology Industries (HTI) factory in General Trias township, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine governor says more than 100 workers, including three Japanese, have been injured and at least three are missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety.
Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday the fire at the House Technology Industries is under control but has not been fully extinguished nearly 18 hours after it started in General Trias town in Cavite province.
Remulla says about 10 of the injured are in critical condition, adding some employees jumped from windows to escape the fire at the three-story building where pre-fabricated house parts are manufactured for export to Japan.
He says about a third of 15,000 employees were on duty when the fire struck

MORE FROM World

‘Dumb deal’ drags Australia-US ties to new low

SYDNEY: US President Donald Trump labeled a refugee swap deal with Australia “dumb” on Thursday...

US judge orders Trump administration to allow entry to immigrant visa holders

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled President Donald Trump’s administration must...

‘Dumb deal’ drags Australia-US ties to new low
US judge orders Trump administration to allow entry to immigrant visa holders
Faced with blackouts, Pakistan’s largest public park goes solar
On eve of state polls, Modi looks to clean up campaign funding
Congo at crossroads as opposition chief Tshisekedi dies
Myanmar police arrest 2nd suspect in lawyer’s assassination
Opinion
More in Opinion
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News