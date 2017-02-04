  • Search form

Iran to impose restrictions on some US entities

Reuters |

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AFP file photo)

ANKARA: Iran denounced on Friday as illegal new sanctions imposed on it by the US and said it would impose legal restrictions on American individuals and entities helping “regional terrorist groups,” state TV quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying.
“The new sanctions ... are not compatible with America’s commitments and resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers,” the statement said.
“In retaliation for the US sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups,” it said.
Earlier, US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in a White House statement: “The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate Iran’s provocations that threaten our interests.
“The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the US and the world community are over.”

