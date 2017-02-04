Campaign focuses on getting US Muslims more active in politics

BOSTON: A Massachusetts nonprofit is launching a nationwide campaign to get more Muslim Americans involved in local politics.

Jetpac Inc. is focused on training Muslim Americans to leverage social media, data analysis and other critical tools to build winning political campaigns for city council, school committee and other down ballot races.

A separate, nonprofit political action committee is also looking to raise money for Muslim candidates.

Shaun Kennedy, Jetpac Inc.’s executive director, said the Muslim American community is far behind other minority groups in political organization.

Deborah Schildkraut, a Tufts University political science professor not affiliated with the effort, says the campaign is among a range of efforts attempting to turn the energy of recent protests against President Donald Trump’s policies into something tangible.