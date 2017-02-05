Yemeni official praises King Salman relief center’s support for his countrymen

ADEN: Abdul Raqeeb Fath, Yemeni minister of Local Administration, praised King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works for the contributions it has been making to the Yemeni people.

The minister, who is also heading the Yemeni Higher Committee for Relief, told Yemeni news agency SABA that the King Salman center is playing a significant role in providing services to Yemenis in various sectors, like food, shelters, health and water. He added the support helps ease the sufferings of the Yemeni people caught up in the war waged by the Houthi rebels and Ali Abdullah Saleh’s troops.

“The center has been exerting considerable efforts in treating the people who were injured in this absurd war,” Fath said. “It gave hospitals funds and medical equipment, and even sent some Yemenis to be treated abroad in countries like Jordan and Sudan.”

He pointed out that King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works extends its services to wounded Yemenis outside the country, adding that 1,850 cases were treated in the Abkh camp in Djibouti.

He added that the center contracted Al-Rahmah International Hospital to provide health-care services to the displaced Yemenis in the same camp.

“The center dispatched medical field teams to treat the wounded in several Yemeni provinces,” he said. “It also financed a number of local and international medical teams to offer the necessary medical care in hospitals. These medical teams worked hard to perform their job, including a number of eye surgeries.”

The Yemeni minister expressed appreciation for the great support the Saudi leadership, government and people lend to their Yemeni brothers.