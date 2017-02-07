Blaze hits $750m Kuwait opera house

KUWAIT CITY: A fire broke out Monday at a cultural center in Kuwait that houses the Gulf state’s opera house, the fire department said.

The blaze started during maintenance work on the titanium roof, the department said in a statement on Twitter.

It said the fire was extinguished and caused no injuries.

Parts of the roof were seen to be missing after the blaze, but it was unclear if that was the result of the maintenance work or the fire.

The center was launched in October with a performance at the 2,000-seat opera house by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The sprawling 214,000-square-meter center, located in the heart of the capital Kuwait City, cost $750 million.