Middle-East

Netanyahu kept waiting on British premier’s doorstep

ARAB NEWS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waits to be received outside the British Prime Minister Theresa May’s 10, Downing Street residence in London.

LONDON: An awkward 20 seconds seemed to last for much longer on Tuesday, as Israel’s Prime Minister was kept waiting on the doorstep of his UK counterpart.
Benjamin Netanyahu is in London for pressing talks with Theresa May — but there did not seem to be much of a sense of urgency on the side of his British hosts.
After arriving at 10 Downing Street Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister was kept waiting before the door was opened, with assembled photographers capturing his awkwardness as he was left standing alone at the famous black door.
Netanyahu did not ring the door bell — but those inside the building, including security personnel, would have known he was there, due to the array of video cameras that cover the street.
Protest groups gathered in London to object to the official visit, which was conducted with high security.
After the agonizing wait, Netanyahu was eventually let in to 10 Downing Street.
In his first summit with the British PM, he reportedly demanded that “Iran’s aggression does not go unanswered."

 

