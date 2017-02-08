International stars to meet Saudi fans in SCC

JEDDAH: As Saudi-based Comic fans are gearing up for the upcoming Saudi Comic Con (SCC) event scheduled Feb. 16-18, Time Entertainment announced three international celebrities to appear in this first-time occasion.

The first guest is the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, 51, mainly known for his action roles. Mikkelsen is already part of Disney’s Marvel universe, having played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange. He starred in the most influential sci-fi movie of all time: Star Wars, where he played the character of Galen Erso.

The American actor, director, and producer Giancarlo Esposito, 58, will also be featured in the SCC. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of drug kingpin Gustavo “Gus” Fring in AMC’s award-winning series “Breaking Bad.” He won the 2012 Critics Choice Award and earned a 2012 Emmy nomination for his role.

Julian Glover, 81, is the third on the list of international guests appearing in the SCC. Glover is the only actor to appear in the Star Wars, James Bond and Indiana Jones film series, where he played a villain in all three roles. His talent for accents and cold expression made him an ideal choice for playing refined villains. Glover’s character later appeared in several Star Wars related video games, in which the role was played by his son, Jamie Glover.

All three actors have been actively attending several international Comic Con events around the world, and they are coming to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

TIME Entertainment told Arab News that “the selection was based on a social media survey.”