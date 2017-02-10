  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Tillerson praises Saudi Arabia's stabilizing role in the Middle East

Arab News, SPA |

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JEDDAH: United State’s top diplomat acknowledged on Thursday the role of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in helping to stabilize the region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In a phone conversation with King Salman, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hailed the leadership role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and peace in the region and the world, SPA reported.
He stressed on the importance of working with the Kingdom and to develop a comprehensive plan to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of military cooperation and work together against terrorism, and strengthen economic ties.
The two sides reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries, and ways to develop them to serve the common interests of both countries. 

