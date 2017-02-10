  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says Israel settlement growth not ‘good for peace’

World

Trump says Israel settlement growth not ‘good for peace’

AFP |

Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters in this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo. (REUTERS)

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump does not believe Israeli settlement growth in Palestinian territories is “good for peace,” he told a paper Friday, in his most direct comments on the matter since inauguration.
In the interview published in Hebrew by the Israel Hayom newspaper, Trump also said he was thinking “seriously” about moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a move fiercely opposed by the Palestinians.
Speaking to the newspaper ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington next week, Trump was quoted as saying he was “not someone who believes that advancing settlements is good for peace.”
The international community considers settlements in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem illegal and says they risk destroying hopes for peace with the Palestinians.
Trump’s administration, however, has been largely silent as Israel has announced more than 6,000 new homes in settlements in recent weeks, in stark contrast to criticism from predecessor Barack Obama.
Trump was also quoted by Israel Hayom as saying he was “studying” plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
He said he was thinking “very seriously” about the controversial relocation, which he committed to before taking office, stressing it was not an “easy decision.”
No English transcript of the interview was published.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China probes seven for graft in Xinjiang’s restive deep south

BEIJING: China is investigating seven people, mostly security officials, in the restive deep south...

West African force in Gambia to be reduced to 500 soldiers from 7,000

BANJUL: Thousands of soldiers from West African bloc ECOWAS will start returning home this month...

China probes seven for graft in Xinjiang’s restive deep south
West African force in Gambia to be reduced to 500 soldiers from 7,000
Teenage girl among four held in France over ‘imminent’ attack
French polls pile pressure on scandal-hit Fillon
Obamacare critic confirmed as US health secretary
Trump says Israel settlement growth not ‘good for peace’
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News