Yemen loyalists retake historic Red Sea coastal town

ADEN: Yemeni government forces took full control of the Red Sea coastal town of Al-Mokha on Friday after weeks of deadly fighting with Shiite rebels and their allies, a spokesman said.

Before the 19th century, Al-Mokha was Yemen’s main port and export hub for coffee grown in the highlands and its historical symbolism meant it was fiercely fought over.

“We have done with the Battle of Al-Mokha,” armed forces spokesman Mohammed Al-Naqib told AFP, adding that the rebels had been forced to flee the town. Another loyalist military source confirmed that government forces were in “full control.”

Tens of thousands of civilians were trapped in the fighting. Many of them had sought refuge in Al-Mokha after fleeing their homes in towns to the south as government forces pushed up the coast.

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, said late last month that “scores of civilians” had been killed or wounded by shelling and sniper fire around Al-Mokha or by air strikes carried out in support of government forces by a Saudi-led coalition. He said most services in the town had ground to a halt, including the mains water supply.

“We are now preparing for the second phase of the battle for the coast, which is to advance toward Al-Hodeida,” the loyalist armed forces spokesman said.