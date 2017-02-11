Prince Faisal approves two airport locations in Riyadh

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has endorsed recommendations regarding the locations of two domestic airports to be built in northern and southeastern clusters of development centers in the region.

The selection and reservation committee made the recommendations in accordance with the plan, which is a guide for development in the region until 1445H, the Riyadh Development Authority (RDA) said on its website.

Prince Faisal is chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR), which sets forth policies for development formulated by the RDA, the former’s executive branch.

The location of the airport serving the northern cluster of development centers has been selected and reserved northeast of Sudair City for Industry and Businesses, over a total area of 24 square kilometers.

The northern cluster includes the provinces of Zulfa, Al-Magma’ah and Al-Ghat, the RDA said.

The location is expected to achieve integration between air and railway transport on one side, and the industrial activities and logistic services offered by Sudair City for Industry and Businesses on the other.

The RDA said the airport’s location will boost economic and demographic development in the northern cluster of development centers.

The location of the airport serving the southeastern clusters of development centers has been selected and reserved on Riyadh-Hawtat Rani Tamim Road over a total area of 42 square kilometers.

The southeastern region of development centers includes the provinces of Al-Kharj, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al-Hariq and Al-Aflaj.

The airport’s location will serve the provinces of Al-Kharj, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al-Hariq and Al-Aflaj, as well as southern Riyadh.