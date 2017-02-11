Chevrolet Bolt is the American car of the year

• The Bolt EV’s recognition marks the fourth time in four years that Chevrolet has received the North American Car of the Year or Truck of the Year award, following the Corvette Stingray and Silverado’s wins in 2014 and the Colorado’s award in 2015. “The Bolt EV fulfills Chevrolet’s promise to offer an affordable, long-range electric,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, GM Global Product Development. “It is a game-changer that is not only a great electric vehicle; it is a great vehicle — period.” Founded in 1994, the NACTOY group is comprised of 60 professional automotive journalists from the US and Canada who work for magazines, television, radio, newspapers and websites. NACTOY jurors evaluated dozens of new vehicles that went on sale this year before selecting the Bolt EV as the 2017 Car of the Year.



• Audi will be providing factory support to Mattias Ekström’s rallycross project EKS starting in the 2017 season. As a result, Audi Sport, in addition to its commitments in Formula E and the DTM, will be competing in the FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) in the future as well. Long-standing Audi factory driver Mattias Ekström had formed EKS at the beginning of 2014, subsequently leading the squad to the top spot in the world rankings with great personal commitment within the space of only three years. In the 2016 season, EKS, with the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, won both the drivers’ and the teams’ world championships against strong competition from Ford, Peugeot, Volkswagen and numerous privateer teams. “We realize that it is going to be increasingly difficult for EKS to hold its own against the factory teams, so we chose to intensify our World RX commitment,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.



• Nostalgia Classic Cars has launched its first showroom in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is set to be a playground for collectors and enthusiasts alike, and includes a restoration and maintenance department for classic cars in addition to serving as an exclusive event venue for major brands. Located at the Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, Dubai, Nostalgia Classic Cars sells famous models of timeless classic cars for the most discerning collectors and a reasonably priced selection for entry-level hobbyists. The company has a collection of more than 100 classic cars ranging from $50,000 — $100,000. The workshop is managed by Mazen Al-Khatib, who is a classic cars’ enthusiast.



• British car company MG, together with its regional retail partners have launched a free door-to-door service geared toward making life easier for the region’s busy professionals. The hassle-free service adds to the company’s increasing repertoire of aftersales offerings in the Middle East and demonstrates MG’s commitment to providing the highest possible levels of customer service. Upon booking a service appointment over the phone with a local retailer, MG customers will be sent a courtesy vehicle to their doorstep. The customer’s car will be taken to the local retailer to carry out the required maintenance.