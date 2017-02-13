  • Search form

Hamas military hard-liner elected group’s Gaza chief: officials

Agence France Presse |

Ismail Haniya (L) and freed Palestinian prisoner Yahya Sinwar. (AFP)

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES : Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas elected a hard-line member of its armed wing as its new Gaza head Monday, Hamas officials said.
“Yahya Sinwar was elected to head the Hamas political office in the Gaza Strip,” succeeding Ismail Haniya, the officials said.
The movement, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for a decade, has been conducting internal elections for several months.

