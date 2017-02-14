Tsonga toils against unheralded Greek rival

ROTTERDAM: Sixth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was kept guessing by unheralded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas before grinding out a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) first round win at the Rotterdam World Tennis on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old wildcard entry came onto the court as a complete unknown to Tsonga, who played the Dutch final in 2011, losing to Swede Robin Soderling.

Tsonga, returning to the Ahoy stadium for the first time since 2014, led by a set and 5-3 in the second set against the 205th-ranked challenger but was unable to kill off the match.

Instead, the 31-year-old had to take it into a tiebreaker, eventually making it into the second round in 89 minutes with four breaks of serve.

“It was difficult as I did did not know him at all,” said the No. 14. “That is unusual on the tour, never seeing someone before at all.

“I didn’t know where to play at the start or what to expect. The entire match went like this. He went for it sometimes, other times he stayed back and was waiting.

“He surprised me during the entire match.”

In round two Tsonga faces Sydney champion Gilles Muller after the Luxembourg veteran beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-2 with 14 aces as the number 317 youngster made his ATP main draw debut.

Holder Martin Klizan of Slovakia began his title defense with a defeat of Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 while last year’s semifinalist Philipp Kohlschreiber took out eighth seed Lucas Pouille of France 7-5, 6-2.

Frenchman Gilles Simon overcame compatriot Nicolas Mahut 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.





Toni and Rafa Nadal to split in 2018

Rafael Nadal’s career-long coaching relationship with his uncle Toni Nadal will end this year, Toni Nadal confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

“The decision has been mine,” said Toni Nadal, while insisting he will remain in his role for the rest of the 2017 season.

Toni Nadal, 55, cited the demands of traveling on tour as the reason for the change and will oversee coaching at Rafael’s tennis academy on his home island of Mallorca.

“I understand that my role will be in the academy,” he added.

“At my age, I have traveled around the world and for a while when I have to travel it is hard.

“I have three children. The academy has given me a reason to enjoy being here (in Mallorca.)“

Former world No. 1 Carlos Moya will take over as Nadal’s main coach for 2018 having joined his team back in December.

Nadal reached the Australian Open final in January, losing an epic five-set match to old rival Roger Federer, in his first Grand Slam since brining Moya on board alongside long-time coaches Toni and Francisco Roig.

“What has been important to me all my life is that things go well for Rafa,” continued Toni Nadal.

“Things have gone sufficiently well at the start of the year, the incorporation of Carlos has been a great success.

“I understand that Rafael is well looked after with Francisco and Carlos.”

The Nadals have enjoyed one of the longest and most successful coaching relationships in the history of tennis.

Nadal has won 14 Grand Slams under the tutelage of his uncle, tying Pete Sampras for the second most in history behind Federer’s 18.