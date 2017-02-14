Prince Muqrin University will not forego martyrs’ sons

JEDDAH: Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday reaffirmed Prince Muqrin University’s support for the sons of martyrs who gave their lives to protect the southern border during the inauguration of the eponymous university headed by the prince, who is also president of the general assembly and the honorary board of Al-Bayan Charity Foundation for Education.

Twenty students have been granted full support by Prince Faisal bin Salman in gratitude for their fathers’ sacrifice.

The university’s aim at achieving distinction determines the admission percentage and the amount of subsidy by granting scholarships to three categories: Students who get over 90 percent in the General Secondary Certificate receive 50 percent subsidy; those with 85-90 percent are granted 40 percent subsidy; the 80-85 percent category is granted 30 percent subsidy.

Prince Muqrin said: “The university is a non-profit organization, which means that it is not a commercial enterprise. However, I want to clarify one important thing: That any organization will grow only through profits, which will be reflected in the facilities of such organization. This applies to the University of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, where we have facilities that must be in the best shape to raise the educational level. For example, we have laboratories under construction now, so it’s necessary to gain a profit to spend on the university facilities, in addition to a number of supporters and sponsors.”

Prince Muqrin pointed out that the university was keen on selecting the best colleges, in certain disciplines, from 28 American and European universities.

These disciplines have been eminent and distinguished in those universities.

Moreover, expertise from abroad is combined with local expertise, becoming an integral part of the education sector in Saudi Arabia.

The inauguration was attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, several other princes, a number of dignitaries from government and private agencies and supporters of the university.