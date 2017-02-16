  • Search form

Middle-East

Al-Assiri tells Arab News: Arab coalition investigating an incident in Sanaa

Hani Hazaimeh |

Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Assiri, spokesman for the Arab coalition.

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen has said it is looking into an alleged incident which took place in Sanaa on Thursday.
Maj. Gen. Ahmad Al-Assiri, spokesman for the coalition, told Arab News that a statement has been issued by the coalition announcing the launch of an investigation into the incident in the Yemeni capital today.
"We have been made aware of news reports by several media outlets quoting Houthi militia allegations claiming that a coalition airstrike hit a residential unit near the Yemeni capital Sanaa. We would like to point out that there is a military operation undergoing during the past few days between the Yemeni army and Houthi militias in that area. The coalition will investigate into credibility of those allegations and will provide the media with any updates.” a statement by the coalition said on Thursday.
A number of media outlets reported earlier that an air strike hit a house in Sanaa.
The Iran-backed Houthi Shiite rebels, who seized large parts of the country including the capital in 2014, accused the Saudi-backed Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government of carrying out the strike

