Museum removes artwork produced by immigrants as protest

Wellesley College students use a black shroud to cover a display case containing donated African art objects at the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP)

WELLESLEY, Mass.: A museum at a small liberal arts college in Massachusetts has removed or covered dozens of artwork produced by immigrant artists or donated by foreign-born collectors to illustrate their contribution to the cultural wealth of the United States.
The Art-Less project has effectively removed or shrouded 120 works of art, or about 20 percent of artwork on display in the galleries at Wellesley College’s Davis Museum.
Museum Director Lisa Fischman says the Art-Less project illustrates the kind of loss that we would feel without the gifts of immigrant artists and immigrant collectors.
Museum visitor Audrey Stevens says the project is also a protest that sends a message that contribution from immigrants has made the US the desirable nation it is today.

