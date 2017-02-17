UAE says two of its soldiers killed in Yemen

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the death of servicemen Nader Mubarak Eisa Soliman and Soliman Mohammed Soliman Al-Dhohouri while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.
The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its condolences to the family of the killed.
The war in Yemen began when Houthi malitii seized the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. (AFP)
The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the death of servicemen Nader Mubarak Eisa Soliman and Soliman Mohammed Soliman Al-Dhohouri while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.
Comments