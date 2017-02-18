Saudi Civil Defense deals with 4,699 cases during rains, floods

JEDDAH: At least two people died and as many went missing in the last five days due to heavy rains and floods in different parts of the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense said the control and guidance centers across the Kingdom had hundreds of incidents in the last five days.

According to the media center at the Civil Defense Directorate, the centers received about 4,699 reports, of which 3,327 were from Riyadh, 960 in Asir, and 412 in the Eastern Province due to incessant rains in these regions.

It said the number of deaths reached two, one each in Asir and Riyadh.

A total of 951 people were found stuck in the flood waters, and subsequently rescued; 271 such cases were found in Riyadh, 492 in Asir, 173 in the Eastern Province, and 15 in Al-Baha.

Most of the people were trapped were inside their vehicles, with the number of vehicles rescued reaching 650, while 119 families and individuals evacuated and given shelters, it said.

The media center appealed to the citizens and residents to take extra care and stay away from the sites of floods and valleys, and not to go out picnicking in the wilds during heavy rainfall.

It urged them to abide by the warnings and directions of the Civil Defense broadcast in the various printed, visual, and audio media outlets, and social networking sites.