Yemeni govt: Saving civilians from militia atrocities is our mission

Pro-government forces walk in the port of the western Yemeni coastal town of Mokha as they advance in a bid to try to drive the Shiite Huthi rebels away from the Red Sea coast, in this February 9, 2017 photo. (AFP)

ADEN: The Yemeni government on Friday said that the efforts exerted by the Yemeni Army to liberate the western coastal areas from rebel control are proof of the government’s keenness to save citizens from Houthi-Saleh militia attacks.
The government said the “military advancements are part of the government’s efforts to protect its citizens.”
“Citizens in the western coastal areas are suffering from ongoing violations and threats to human rights from the Houthi-Saleh rebels,” the statement said, adding that these include forced conscription of youth and children, detentions, kidnapping, bombing of civilian houses and denial of aid to citizens.
The government stressed that the military advancements are strongly supported by the Arab coalition intent on having these areas liberated.
The government also said that humanitarian assistance coming through Al-Hudeidah Port, especially petroleum products and food items, is often seized and sold by rebel leaders on the black market; the money they get is used to fund their military activities. As a result, the residents of Al-Hudeidah province continue to suffer from lack of food and basic necessities.
The government also said it is working with the KSRelief and other humanitarian organizations to obtain necessary assistance for civilians. Work is also going on to revitalize important facilities in Al-Mokha and other cities located south of the Red Sea that were liberated.
2 UAE soldiers killed
Two Emirati soldiers have been killed while taking part in the Yemen war, reported WAM news agency on Friday.

