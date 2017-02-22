Al Pacino’s Saudi visit ‘not yet confirmed,’ entertainment official tells Arab News

JEDDAH: The past few months have provided Saudis and expatriates living in the Kingdom an precedented dose of global and local entertainment under an ambitious program spearheaded by the General Entertainment Authority.

However, contrary to what several local and pan-Arab media outlets have reported, the visit of international actor Al Pacino on May 11 and 12 to Riyadh and Dammam is not yet confirmed.

In a phone interview, Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa, a spokesman for the General Entertainment Authority, told Arab News that “nothing has been fully confirmed yet” for Pacino’s visit.

According to the media outlets which have reported the story based on what they say was the official agenda of the entertainment body, the Oscar-winning actor was scheduled to speak to Saudi families about his journeys and his secrets during his long career in the film industry.

The “Scarface” and “Godfather” trilogy star will also tell stories from personal experiences in acting. The evenings will conclude with the fans’ questions.

Pacino, 76, won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his role in the movie “Scent of a Woman.” He is considered one of the best actors in the history of American cinema.

Over the past few days, Saudi social media users expressed enthusiasm about Pacino’s visit.

Nawaf (@RopinsonCroz) tweeted: “Al Pacino! My God, I have been watching his movies all my life, and suddenly he comes to Riyadh? Dreams come true.”

Among other international entertainment events which are supposedly scheduled for 2017 are the Canadian group Cirque du Soleil, Indian-American novelist Deepak Chopra, the Russian Grand Circus of Moscow and Oprah Winfrey.