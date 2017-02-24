  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman welcomes Somali president

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman welcomes Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi met King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace on Thursday after he arrived here on his first foreign trip since his election to the top office on Feb 8.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in order to further enhance relations in all fields.
During the official talks, King Salman and the visiting Somali president also discussed the latest developments in the region including political, economic and security-related issues.
The meeting was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and and Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, SPA reported.
Saudi Arabia and Somalia share good relations with the Kingdom expressing solidarity with the Somali people during the various crises they have faced over the years.

