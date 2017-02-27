Diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia, Malaysia date back to 1961

RIYADH: King Salman’s visit to Malaysia, the first country on the Saudi delegation’s month-long tour of Asia, comes after more than 55 years of strong diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia opened embassies in Kuala Lumpur and Jeddah, respectively, in mid-1961.

The relationship can be described as deep-rooted, with state visits dating back many decades. The first was made by the late King Faisal in 1970; the late King Abdullah visited in January 2006. Malaysia’s current Prime Minister Najib Razak has also visited the Kingdom.

As an extension of military cooperation between the two countries, Malaysian troops have participated in the Saudi-led coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, as well as in the “North Thunder” joint military exercises. Malaysia is also a member of the Saudi-led Islamic military alliance against terrorism, and joined in condemning the Houthis’ targeting of Makkah with a missile.

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have also signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding in the educational and tourism fields.

Saudi exports to Malaysia are dominated by crude oil and related products, while TV and video devices are among the most prominent Malaysian exports to the Kingdom.