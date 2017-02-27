  • Search form

Corporate News

Saudia Cargo wins ‘International Cargo Airline’ award

ARAB NEWS |
The International Cargo Airline award was received by Saudia Cargo's Rainer Muller, vice president, commercial and Joseph Notter, vice president, operation.
Saudia Airlines Cargo has been named the “International Cargo Airline” of the year at an event organized by STAT Trade Times in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The award was received by Saudia Cargo’s Rainer Muller, vice president, commercial, and Joseph Notter, vice president, operation.
The duo thanked Ismail Vadi, South African member of executive council for roads and transport, who was the guest of honor, and other South African officials present at the event.
Saudia Cargo — Africa’s team at the event was headed by Ken Mbogo, regional director, Africa, and other officials from Jeddah’s headquarters.
The “International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo” is an annual event, which celebrates excellence and achievement in the air cargo industry. The award gives the team at Saudia Cargo a new challenge to continue improving their products and services in order to achieve a consistent pattern of growth that aligns with the strategy of the management.
Saudia Cargo ranks among the world’s leading specialist airfreight carriers. It is an independent company since 2008, and was a recipient of two industry awards in 2016, Air Cargo China Award and Air Cargo India Award for the fastest growing international cargo airline.
With the current logistics and infrastructure, Saudia Cargo’s mission complements the Saudi Vision 2030 program.

