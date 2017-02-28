Rashaka program kicked off to help people adopt healthy lifestyle

Ahmad Al-Issa, education minister, Abdullah Yousef Al-Nafie, and Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, health minister.

Rashaka — a new health awareness program — has been launched in Saudi Arabia with the aim to promote an active lifestyle and reduce obesity among students.

It is the result of a partnership between the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, Aquafina and Quaker Oats, and it targets students, parents and teachers.

The Health Ministry aims to reduce obesity rates by 5 percent by the year 2020 in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a society of individuals who enjoy a good quality of life by promoting physical, psychological and social well-being.

Dr. Shaker A. Alomary, director of the ministry’s obesity control program, said: “The importance of an active and healthy lifestyle is increasingly gaining awareness among the people of Saudi Arabia. Rashaka is a key step toward the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and we invite students, teachers and parents to become part of the program as we strive toward becoming a healthier, fitter nation.”

Karim Baraka, Aquafina marketing director (MENA), said: “Aquafina has always been dedicated to the well-being of its consumers and giving back to the community. We are proud to partner with the Ministries of Health and Education on the Rashaka program, and our aim is to educate students, teachers and parents across Saudi Arabia on the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day, supplemented by an active lifestyle.”

Thamer Tumeirik, Quaker marketing director (MENA), said: “We at Quaker Oats believe in providing wholesome goodness in everything we do, and we look forward to guiding a new generation of young Saudis toward enriching their daily lives as part of the Rashaka program. Through our partnership with the Ministries of Health and Education, we are confident that the program can help us reach out to the Saudi community.”

Studies show that 28.7 percent of the population in the Kingdom suffers obesity; 23 percent of school students and 30.7 percent of students above 15 are overweight; and 9.3 percent of school students in general suffer obesity.

Rashaka is expected to reach 20 percent of the public and private schools in the Kingdom (6,000 schools in total) in five years, and 1,000 schools in one year — involving 500,000 children, 700,000 parents and 30,000 teachers in activities related to three main pillars: Nutrition awareness and healthy diets, physical activity, and healthy lifestyles.