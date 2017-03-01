  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Yemen president in Riyadh for talks on reconstruction, military effort

Saudi Arabia

Yemen president in Riyadh for talks on reconstruction, military effort

RASHID HASSAN |
Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi
RIYADH: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi arrived in Riyadh Monday evening to enhance coordination of efforts to defeat Yemeni rebels and carry out reconstruction in liberated areas.
Yemeni Tourism Minister Mohamed A. Qubaty told Arab News on Tuesday that the visit concerns “coordination of our efforts to defeat the rebels completely.”
He added: “There are other key matters regarding rebuilding the country, reconstruction and development work. Those are the main topics to be discussed during the visit in Riyadh with our brothers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and our Arab allies in general.”
Qubaty said more than 80 percent of Yemen is in the hands of the internationally recognized government. “We need to wage war against terrorists, Al-Qaeda and Daesh so people can see a bright future,” he added.
Hadi last week said Saudi Arabia has allocated $10 billion in aid “for the reconstruction of liberated provinces, including $2 billion as a deposit in the central bank to shore up the (Yemeni) riyal.” Hadi has called on his government to focus on power, water, roads, health and education in liberated areas.
Pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition have taken back five southern provinces from Iran-backed rebels, who still control the capital and much of northern Yemen.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts

RIYADH: Newly signed deals between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will give new impetus to bilateral...

Saudi Arabian Airlines gets apology from Kuwaiti company for posting rumors of alleged flights to Tel Aviv

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) forced a Kuwaiti company to issue a formal apology in...

Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts
Saudi Arabian Airlines gets apology from Kuwaiti company for posting rumors of alleged flights to Tel Aviv
Landmark visit to Indonesia by King Salman will usher in new era: Envoy
King Salman calls for unity and solidarity to solve problems facing Muslim nations
Yemen president in Riyadh for talks on reconstruction, military effort
Saudi Emergency forces commander inspects tactical training exercise
Latest News
Trump softens immigration stance, takes measured tone in speech
Saudi-Malaysian deals give new impetus to bilateral ties: Experts
Saudi Arabian Airlines gets apology from Kuwaiti company for posting rumors of alleged flights to Tel Aviv
Removal of residents from West Bank settlement termed a ‘media stunt’
Ava DuVernay makes anti-Trump statement at the Oscars
Harvard honors Rihanna’s philanthropy
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News