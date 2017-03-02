Saudis, Indonesians sign agreements to strengthen ties

RIYADH/JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia signed several agreements to bolster bilateral relations as King Salman reached Jakarta on his second leg of Asian tour on Wednesday.

King Salman was received at Halim International Airport Jakarta, by President Joko Widodo, who was accompanied by ministers and senior officials.

The Indonesian president decorated the king with a Medal of Star of the Republic of Indonesia, which is their highest medal, in recognition of his efforts in various fields.

Indonesian Embassy officials in Riyadh said that the nine-day visit through March 9 comes in response to a visit made by President Widodo to the Kingdom in September 2015.

“This is a historic visit and has special meanings to the cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries,” said Agus Maftuh Abegebriel, Indonesian ambassador to Riyadh.

He said the visit marks a new stage to cement relations between the two countries and explore means on how to promote cooperation.

King Salman held a bilateral meeting with Widodo at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, SPA reported.

They reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in various fields and the latest developments at Islamic and international arenas.

The king and the Indonesian president then attended a signing ceremony of a joint declaration, memorandums of understanding and cooperation programs between the two governments.

According to SPA, a joint declaration on raising the level of the chairmanship of the Joint Committee was signed by Nizar bin Obaid Madani, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi. An agreement was signed regarding the Saudi Fund for Development to finance development projects.

In addition, cooperation programs were signed in the field of small and medium enterprises sector by Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Saudi minister of state and member of the cabinet, and Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Puspayoga, Indonesian minister of cooperatives and small and medium enterprises. A cooperation agreement for combating crime was signed by Saudi Director of Public Security Gen. Othman bin Nasser and Indonesia’s police chief Tito Carr Navean.

Furthermore, MoUs were signed and that included for cultural cooperation by Adel Altoraifi, minister of culture and information, and Indonesian Minister of Education and Culture Muhajer Effendi. Minister of Transport Sulaiman Al-Hamdan and Indonesian Health Minister Nila F. Moeloek signed an agreement for cooperation in the fields of health.

The Saudi and Indonesian teams also signed numerous other MoUs.