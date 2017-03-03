  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Syrian talks end, 'more positive' than previous round: opposition

Middle-East

Syrian talks end, 'more positive' than previous round: opposition

AFP |
UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) shakes hand with Syria’s main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr Al-Hariri. (AFP)

Related Articles

GENEVA: More than a week of UN-sponsored peace talks ended in Geneva on Friday, the main opposition group said, calling the results "more positive" than previous rounds.
"We are closing this round without (a) clear result... but I can say this time was more positive," said Nasr al-Hariri, the chief negotiator of the High Negotiating Committee (HNC), told reporters.
"It was first time we discussed in an acceptable depth the issues of the future of Syria and political transition," he added after the talks, the fourth mediated by UN envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Tags: Syria Staffan de Mistura Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Secretive artist Banksy opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM: Secretive British street artist Banksy opened a hotel next to Israel’s controversial...

Iraqi Kurds, PKK fight proxy battle in north Iraq

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Iraq’s main Kurdish party and a Turkish rebel group fought a proxy battle on...

Secretive artist Banksy opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem
Iraqi Kurds, PKK fight proxy battle in north Iraq
UAE hosts drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
Syrian talks end, 'more positive' than previous round: opposition
Mosul victims treated for chemical agents as displacement accelerates
Turkey says Berlin working against bid to boost Erdogan powers
Latest News
Secretive artist Banksy opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem
Iraqi Kurds, PKK fight proxy battle in north Iraq
UAE hosts drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
Media outlets give different shapes to Sessions story
Russia’s top diplomat in US in eye of political storm
Moscow, NATO in first high-level military talks since freeze
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News