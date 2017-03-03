Syrian talks end, 'more positive' than previous round: opposition

GENEVA: More than a week of UN-sponsored peace talks ended in Geneva on Friday, the main opposition group said, calling the results "more positive" than previous rounds.

"We are closing this round without (a) clear result... but I can say this time was more positive," said Nasr al-Hariri, the chief negotiator of the High Negotiating Committee (HNC), told reporters.

"It was first time we discussed in an acceptable depth the issues of the future of Syria and political transition," he added after the talks, the fourth mediated by UN envoy Staffan de Mistura.