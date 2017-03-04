Saudi UN delegation hosts Yemen coalition experts

NEW YORK: The Kingdom’s permanent mission to the UN in New York hosted from Feb. 27 to March 2 a senior delegation of military experts from the coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, headed by Maj. Gen. Misfer Al-Ghanem.

He said in a press statement that military experts held a string of meetings with representatives of UN member states participating in the coalition, experts from the Security Council, UN officials, and representatives of international and humanitarian organizations, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Moallimi.

The meetings were attended by John Ging, operations director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and representatives of UNICEF, the UN Environment Program, the UN Population Fund, the UN Department of Safety and Security, the World Bank and the World Food Program (WFP). A special meeting was held with members of the Kingdom’s permanent mission in New York.

The press statement said the meetings focused on coalition objectives and achievements, promoting security and stability in Yemen, and fighting terrorism in the country and the region.

The statement said the experts gave a briefing on the coalition’s military and humanitarian operations, and its commitment to international humanitarian law.

They also gave a briefing on violations of UN Security Council resolutions and international law by Yemeni rebels, and the damage they have caused to civilian installations in Saudi Arabia.

The statement also pointed to rebel use of children and other civilians as human shields, their recruitment of children for military operations, and the targeting of their opponents by assassination or arrest.

The Saudi delegation also highlighted efforts by the committee on evacuation and humanitarian operations, and the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center — in coordination with coalition forces, Yemen’s legitimate government, and UN and other humanitarian organizations — to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Yemenis throughout their country, including areas under rebel control.