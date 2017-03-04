  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt police kill four suspected militants in shootout

AFP |
Militants in the Sinai Peninsula have stepped up attacks on the police and army over the past year. (AFP)

Related Articles

CAIRO: Egyptian police have killed four suspected Islamist militants believed to have been planning a “major attack” in a shootout near Cairo, the interior ministry said.
The “takfiri” cell — an Arabic word for extremists who declare other Muslims disbelievers — had been meeting when police raided their hideout in Giza province, southwest of Cairo, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“When the terrorist cell sensed the police drawing near they began shooting at them, which prompted the police force to fire back,” the statement said.
The suspects’ affiliation was not immediately clear but police often describe jihadists with links to the Daesh group or Al-Qaeda as “takfiris.”
They were “preparing to execute a major attack in the coming period,” the statement said.
The Daesh group’s Egyptian branch has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks, mostly in the Sinai Peninsula but also in Cairo.
The country has witnessed a deadly insurgency since the military overthrew Islamist president Muhammad Mursi in 2013 and police cracked down on his Muslim Brotherhood movement, killing hundreds of protesters.
se/kir

Tags: Egypt police Cairo Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt police kill four suspected militants in shootout

CAIRO: Egyptian police have killed four suspected Islamist militants believed to have been...

Thousands flee Syria army advance in north: monitor

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Tens of thousands of Syrian civilians have fled advancing Russian-backed regime...

Egypt police kill four suspected militants in shootout
Thousands flee Syria army advance in north: monitor
Forces of east Libya strongman concede loss of oil port
Jordan executes 15 criminals, 10 for terrorism convictions
Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made air defense system
8 more Al-Qaeda men killed by US in Yemen raids
Latest News
Egyptian composer Omar Khairat dazzles hundreds of music lovers in KSA
Stadium heavily guarded as Pakistan hosts cricket final
Label flushed by Paris fashion show in a toilet
UK cinema-goers asked to become real-life 007s
Malaysia says expels North Korea ambassador as row worsens
Trump accuses Obama of ‘tapping’ his phone during campaign
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News