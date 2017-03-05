  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Islamic Development Bank sets out roadmap to promote Arab-African trade

Saudi Arabia

Islamic Development Bank sets out roadmap to promote Arab-African trade

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |
The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program was organized in Rabat recently.

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is developing a roadmap to strengthen Arab-African trade over the next three years, according to Hakim Elwaer, IDB’s official spokesman.
The roadmap includes identifying business opportunities and the areas of finance, building logistics platform, supporting trade, credit and insurance, and developing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate trade.
IDB President Bandar Hajjar and Mamoun Buhedod, minister delegate to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment and Digital Economy in Morocco, inaugurated the Arab-African Trade Bridges (AATB) forum held in Rabat last month.
IDB’s support for development programs and infrastructure projects in Africa has reached more than $43 billion, which included funding for projects in infrastructure, according to IDB’s website.
Hajar added that the volume of trade financing granted to Arab and African member countries since the establishment of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which is IDB’s trade financing arm, has reached about $15 billion.
This is in addition to cooperation with many strategic partners to design and implement programs for the development of trade among member countries.
Hajar urged Arab and Sub-Saharan African countries to take advantage of capacity development programs to be available thanks to the “Arab-African Trade Bridges” program over the next three years.
The participants in the forum and side events included trade ministers, directors of trade promotion agencies, presidents of the chambers of commerce and industry representing OIC Arab and Sub-Saharan African member countries as well as international financial institutions and banks.
A number of memorandums of understanding were signed between the main participants during the forum’s inauguration ceremony.
The initiative of the “Trade Bridges between Arab and Sub-Saharan African countries” forum was proposed by the ITFC during the seventh meeting of the Coordination Group to support cooperation in the field of foreign trade and export credit.
Besides ITFC, the Coordination Group includes the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICD), the Arab Trade Financing Program, the Arab Monetary Fund, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Saudi Fund for Development and the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador

BRUNEI: The Saudi ambassador to Brunei, Hisham bin Abdul Aziz, said the visit of King Salman...

King Salman conferred Brunei’s highest honor

RIYADH: King Salman was conferred Brunei’s highest honor, the Royal Family Order for Brunei’s...

King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador
King Salman conferred Brunei’s highest honor
King Salman’s visit to bolster trade and investment ties, says RCCI chief
Prince Faisal, Makkah Forum praised for creative initiative
Saudi students organize 2nd forum on Vision 2030 in UK
Saudi Arabia’s Watan 87 ‘a vital military drill to eliminate terror cells’
Latest News
US lawmaker asks Muslims: ‘Do you beat your wife?’
Philippine troops recover remains of beheaded German hostage
Strikes kill 11 civilians in Syria as tens of thousands flee clashes with Daesh
Power struggle jolts Libya
Jail term of son of Iran’s dissident cleric suspended
15 executed: Jordan sends a message to terrorists
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News