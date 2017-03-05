  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador

Arab News |
King Salman and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. (SPA)

Related Articles

BRUNEI: The Saudi ambassador to Brunei, Hisham bin Abdul Aziz, said the visit of King Salman will strengthen bilateral relations, particularly due to the Kingdom’s religious, political and economic importance. Saudi Arabia’s solid relations with the countries of the world help maintain peace and stability.
The ambassador said the world is watching the outcome of King Salman’s Asia tour. He said the visit to Brunei is the first ever by a Saudi monarch since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.
The envoy said the visit shows the Saudi leadership’s keenness to focus on friendly states, with which it intends to enhance cooperation for mutual benefit.
He added that the sultanate is strategically located, is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and is an influential and stable member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Its status makes Brunei important to Saudi Arabia, especially regarding attracting investments and supporting the Kingdom’s partnership with ASEAN, which will contribute to achieving Vision 2030.
The ambassador said the leaderships of the two countries have similar views and visions, particularly on issues such as maintaining international security, stability and prosperity, rejecting extremism and fighting terrorism.

Tags: King Salman Asian Tour King Salman Brunei Saudi Arabia

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador

BRUNEI: The Saudi ambassador to Brunei, Hisham bin Abdul Aziz, said the visit of King Salman...

King Salman conferred Brunei’s highest honor

RIYADH: King Salman was conferred Brunei’s highest honor, the Royal Family Order for Brunei’s...

King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador
King Salman conferred Brunei’s highest honor
King Salman’s visit to bolster trade and investment ties, says RCCI chief
Prince Faisal, Makkah Forum praised for creative initiative
Saudi students organize 2nd forum on Vision 2030 in UK
Saudi Arabia’s Watan 87 ‘a vital military drill to eliminate terror cells’
Latest News
Strikes kill 11 civilians in Syria as tens of thousands flee clashes with Daesh
Power struggle jolts Libya
Jail term of son of Iran’s dissident cleric suspended
15 executed: Jordan sends a message to terrorists
King’s Brunei visit will boost ties: Ambassador
Russia govt trolls Sarah Jessica Parker on Twitter
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News